Used 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,695
Starting MSRP
$27,695
Starting MSRP
$43,995
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyesnoyes
automatic locking hubsyesnoyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnoyes
mechanical center differentialyesnoyes
descent controlnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg17/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)393.6/565.8 mi.418.2/565.8 mi.393.6/565.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.24.6 gal.24.6 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6400 rpm290 hp @ 6400 rpm290 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.37.1 ft.37.1 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
daytime running lightsnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
self-leveling headlightsnonoyes
Packages
Security and Convenience Groupyesyesno
Trailer Tow Group IVyesyesno
All Weather Capability Groupyesnono
Trailer Tow Groupyesyesno
Laredo E Groupyesyesno
Altitude Quick Order Package 24Zyesyesno
Quick Order Package 26Xyesyesno
Altitude Quick Order Package 26Zyesyesno
Quick Order Package 24Xyesyesno
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyesyesyes
Trailhawk Quick Order Package 26Cyesnono
Off-Road Adventure Iyesnono
Laredo 20" Wheel and Navigation Groupyesyesno
Trailhawk Quick Order Package 24Cyesnono
Quick Order Package 26Eyesyesno
Off-Road Adventure IInonoyes
Quick Order Package 26Pnonoyes
Advanced Warning/Adaptive Cruise Controlnonoyes
Quick Order Package 24Pnonoyes
Summit Quick Order Package 24Rnonoyes
Summit Quick Order Package 26Rnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
6 total speakersyesyesno
66 watts stereo outputyesyesno
506 watts stereo outputnonoyes
Alpine premium brand speakersnonoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radiononoyes
video monitornonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnonoyes
DVD playernonoyes
USB connectionnonoyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningyesyesno
cargo netnonoyes
alloy and leather trim on center consolenonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
rear view cameranonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
keyless ignitionnonoyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)nonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
heated steering wheelnonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyesyesno
UConnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyesyesno
New Saddle/Black Interiornonoyes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centernonoyes
Instrumentation
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
Front shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.58.7 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
fold flat passenger seatyesyesno
Front hip room57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
clothyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
premium leathernonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
ventilated driver seatnonoyes
ventilated passenger seatnonoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesno
rear ventilation ductsnonoyes
folding with storage center armrestnonoyes
multi-level heatingnonoyes
Exterior Options
Power Liftgateyesyesno
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyesyesno
Power Sunroofyesyesno
P265/60R18 OWL AS On/Off Road Tiresyesyesno
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyesyesno
Measurements
Front track63.9 in.63.9 in.63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.7 cu.ft.68.7 cu.ft.68.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4632 lbs.4533 lbs.4955 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.6500 lbs.6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.1 cu.ft.35.1 cu.ft.35.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.0.37 cd.0.37 cd.
Angle of approach26.3 degrees26.3 degrees26.3 degrees
Maximum payload1377 lbs.1222 lbs.1159 lbs.
Angle of departure26.5 degrees26.5 degrees26.5 degrees
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.8.6 in.8.6 in.
Height69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
EPA interior volume140.5 cu.ft.140.5 cu.ft.140.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.8 in.114.8 in.114.8 in.
Width76.5 in.76.5 in.76.5 in.
Rear track64.1 in.64.1 in.64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Winter Chill Pearlcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graystone/Medium Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Graystone/Medium Graystone, premium leather
  • Black, leather/suede
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P245/70R17 tiresyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesno
All terrain tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesno
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
All season tiresnonoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tirenonoyes
265/50R20 tiresnonoyes
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
