Used 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Grand Cherokee
Overview
$54,670
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$54,670
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$54,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/442.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$54,670
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque465 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
$54,670
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$54,670
Luxury Group IIyes
Quick Order Package 29Lyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
In-Car Entertainment
$54,670
506 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$54,670
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
carbon, alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
carbon trim on dashyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$54,670
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$54,670
SRT High Performance Audioyes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
Instrumentation
$54,670
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$54,670
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
leather/suedeyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
$54,670
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
$54,670
295/45ZR20 BSW 3 Season Tiresyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
Measurements
$54,670
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5150 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Angle of approach18.4 degrees
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length191.3 in.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height69.1 in.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width77.1 in.
Rear track64.3 in.
Colors
$54,670
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
$54,670
295/45R Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Run flat tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$54,670
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$54,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
