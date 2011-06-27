  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,680
See Grand Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,680
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,680
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,680
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,680
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,680
Quick Order Package 26Eyes
Quick Order Package 26Xyes
Quick Order Package 25Xyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,680
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,680
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,680
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,680
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Sun/Sound Groupyes
Media Center 730Nyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,680
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,680
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,680
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,680
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
MOPAR Touring Plus Groupyes
Power Sunroofyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Fog Lampsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,680
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4470 lbs.
Gross weight5900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach35.0 degrees
Maximum payload1230 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,680
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,680
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,680
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,680
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles