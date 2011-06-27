Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,480
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 26Hyes
Quick Order Package 25Hyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
12V and 115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
Exterior Options
Delete Sunroofyes
MOPAR Chrome Edition Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
18" x 7.5" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4261 lbs.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach35.0 degrees
Maximum payload1180 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/65R17 105S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
