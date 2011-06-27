  1. Home
Used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,845
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,845
full time 4WDyes
Front, center and rear locking differentialyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,845
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,845
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque389 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower357 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,845
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,845
276 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,845
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,845
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,845
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,845
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,845
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,845
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4730 lbs.
Gross weight6150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach35.0 degrees
Maximum payload1070 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width84.2 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,845
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Olive Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,845
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
245/60R18 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
All terrain tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,845
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,845
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
