  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,420
See Grand Cherokee Inventory
Starting MSRP
$39,310
See Grand Cherokee Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,450
See Grand Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171718
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
full time 4WDyesyesno
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
descent controlnoyesno
electronic hi-lo gear selectionnoyesno
mechanical center differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/422.0 mi.316.5/422.0 mi.337.6/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG171718
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l3.7 l3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm210 hp @ 5200 rpm210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesnoyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
66 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
276 watts stereo outputnoyesno
AM/FM stereonoyesno
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersnoyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesno
USB connectionnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
Air conditioningyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesno
rear parking sensorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
rear view cameranoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
adjustable pedalsnoyesno
leather trim on shift knobnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
clothyesnoyes
premium leathernoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.35.5 in.35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsnoyesno
folding with storage center armrestnoyesno
heatednoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
Front track62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.68.5 cu.ft.68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4488 lbs.4691 lbs.4316 lbs.
Gross weight5900 lbs.6100 lbs.5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.5 cu.ft.34.5 cu.ft.34.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd..41 cd..41 cd.
Angle of approach34.1 degrees34.1 degrees34.1 degrees
Maximum payload1230 lbs.1190 lbs.1180 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees27.0 degrees27.0 degrees
Length188.0 in.188.0 in.188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.7200 lbs.6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.3 in.8.3 in.
Height68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.109.5 in.109.5 in.
Width84.2 in.84.2 in.84.2 in.
Rear track62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Olive Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Olive Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Olive Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
All terrain tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
P245/65R17 tiresyesnoyes
P245/65R17 105S tiresnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,420
Starting MSRP
$39,310
Starting MSRP
$30,450
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Cherokee InventorySee Grand Cherokee InventorySee Grand Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles