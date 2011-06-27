  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,230
See Grand Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,230
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,230
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/295.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size6.1 l
Horsepower420 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,230
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,230
276 watts stereo outputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,230
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
leather/suedeyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4819 lbs.
Gross weight6150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach34.1 degrees
Maximum payload1050 lbs.
Angle of departure27.1 degrees
Length186.7 in.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height67.4 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Run flat tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
P285/40R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,230
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,230
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles