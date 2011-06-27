  1. Home
Used 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.1 in.
clothyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room62.3 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4488 lbs.
Gross weight5900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach34.1 degrees
Maximum payload1050 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height70.3 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
