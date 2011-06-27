  1. Home
Used 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT-8 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,300
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)228.8/291.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.8 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size6.1 l
Horsepower425 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,300
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,300
276 watts stereo outputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,300
leather trim on center consoleyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
leather/suedeyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room45.8 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3994 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.39 cd.
Angle of approach15.8 degrees
Maximum payload1502 lbs.
Angle of departure19.7 degrees
Length195.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.0 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Run flat tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
P285/40R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,300
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,300
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
