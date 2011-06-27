  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,680
See Grand Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,680
full time 4WDyes
Front, center and rear locking differentialyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,680
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/374.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,680
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque375 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,680
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,680
276 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,680
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,680
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,680
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,680
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
leather/suedeyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,680
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,680
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3994 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach34.1 degrees
Maximum payload1502 lbs.
Angle of departure27.1 degrees
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height70.3 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,680
Exterior Colors
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Khaki Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather/suede
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,680
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,680
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,680
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Grand Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles