Used 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)291.2/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque305 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3908 lbs.
Gross weight6150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach34.1 degrees
Maximum payload1489 lbs.
Angle of departure27.1 degrees
Length186.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height69.4 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width84.2 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Khaki Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Beryl Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
