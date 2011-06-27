Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,125
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.0/389.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4088 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.45 cd.
Angle of approach36.7 degrees
Maximum payload1100 lbs.
Angle of departure28.6 degrees
Length181.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height69.4 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width72.3 in.
Rear track59.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Beryl Green Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Dark Khaki Pearlcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Pewter Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
solid live axle front suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
