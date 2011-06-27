  1. Home
Used 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V8Inline 6
Combined MPG161516
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
full time 4WDyesnono
automatic locking hubsyesyesno
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesyesno
Rear limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesnono
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
on demand 4WDnoyesno
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialnoyesno
mechanical center differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg14/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.0/389.5 mi.287.0/389.5 mi.287.0/389.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.20.5 gal.20.5 gal.
Combined MPG161516
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm325 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.7 l4.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm265 hp @ 5200 rpm195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves121612
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Single overhead cam (sohc)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6V8Inline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
front and rear head airbagsnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesnoyes
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM in cargo area-CD , CD-controller stereonoyesno
Infinity premium brand speakersnoyesno
180-watt audio outputnoyesno
Infinity premium brand stereo systemnoyesno
Multi-CD located in cargo areanoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
Air conditioningyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Cargo floor matsyesnoyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Climate controlnoyesno
wood trim on doorsnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Rear and cargo floor matsnoyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)noyesno
leather and wood steering wheelnoyesno
wood trim on dashnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front hip room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
clothyesnoyes
10 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leather/suedenoyesno
10 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
Rear head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
Front track59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.7 cu.ft.71.7 cu.ft.71.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3989 lbs.4355 lbs.3790 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.5500 lbs.5150 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.3 cu.ft.38.3 cu.ft.38.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.45 cd..45 cd..45 cd.
Angle of approach36.7 degrees36.7 degrees36.7 degrees
Maximum payload1100 lbs.1000 lbs.1100 lbs.
Angle of departure28.6 degrees28.6 degrees28.6 degrees
Length181.3 in.181.3 in.181.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.6500 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height69.4 in.69.4 in.69.4 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.9 in.105.9 in.
Width72.3 in.72.3 in.72.3 in.
Rear track59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Beryl Green Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Dark Khaki Pearlcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Pewter Metallic Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Deep Beryl Green Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Dark Khaki Pearlcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Pewter Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
  • Dark/Light Slate Gray
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
P225/75R16 tiresyesnoyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All season tiresyesnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
P235/65R17 tiresnoyesno
fullsize matching spare tirenoyesno
chrome alloy wheelsnoyesno
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
All terrain tiresnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,735
Starting MSRP
$39,780
Starting MSRP
$27,765
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.


