Used 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.0/389.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM in cargo area-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
180-watt audio outputyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
Multi-CD located in cargo areayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
leather/suedeyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4355 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.45 cd.
Angle of approach36.7 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure28.6 degrees
Length181.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height69.4 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width72.3 in.
Rear track59.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Green Pearl Coat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearl Coat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark/Light Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P235/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles