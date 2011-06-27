Used 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2003 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.0/389.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3989 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.45 cd.
Angle of approach36.7 degrees
Maximum payload1100 lbs.
Angle of departure28.6 degrees
Length181.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height69.4 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width72.3 in.
Rear track59.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearl Coat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearl Coat
  • Onyx Green Pearl Coat
  • Light Pewter Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
