Used 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Combined MPG161616
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
automatic locking hubsyesnoyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesnoyes
Rear limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesnono
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
part time 4WDyesnono
on demand 4WDnonoyes
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg14/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.0/389.5 mi.287.0/389.5 mi.287.0/389.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.20.5 gal.20.5 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm325 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.7 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm195 hp @ 4600 rpm265 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves121216
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 6Inline 6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
front and rear head airbagsnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesno
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
AM/FM in cargo area-CD , CD-controller stereononoyes
Infinity premium brand speakersnonoyes
180-watt audio outputnonoyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
Multi-CD located in cargo areanonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Air conditioningyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Cargo floor matsyesyesno
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
Rear and cargo floor matsnonoyes
12V rear power outlet(s)nonoyes
leather and wood steering wheelnonoyes
wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Front hip room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
clothyesyesno
10 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leather/suedenonoyes
10 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.35.1 in.35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Front track59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.7 cu.ft.71.7 cu.ft.71.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3989 lbs.3784 lbs.4355 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.5150 lbs.5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.3 cu.ft.38.3 cu.ft.38.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.45 cd..45 cd..45 cd.
Angle of approach36.7 degrees36.7 degrees36.7 degrees
Maximum payload1100 lbs.1100 lbs.1000 lbs.
Angle of departure28.6 degrees28.6 degrees28.6 degrees
Length181.6 in.181.6 in.181.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height69.4 in.69.4 in.69.4 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.9 in.105.9 in.
Width72.3 in.72.3 in.72.3 in.
Rear track59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearl Coat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearl Coat
  • Onyx Green Pearl Coat
  • Light Pewter Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearl Coat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearl Coat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearl Coat
  • Onyx Green Pearl Coat
  • Light Pewter Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearl Coat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearl Coat
  • Onyx Green Pearl Coat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearl Coat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Dark/Light Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
P225/75R16 tiresyesyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P235/65R17 tiresnonoyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
All terrain tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,450
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Starting MSRP
$38,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles