Used 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|no
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|part time 4WD
|yes
|no
|no
|on demand 4WD
|no
|no
|yes
|Front, center and rear limited slip differential
|no
|no
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|287.0/389.5 mi.
|287.0/389.5 mi.
|287.0/389.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.5 gal.
|20.5 gal.
|20.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|16
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|Torque
|230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|325 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|195 hp @ 4600 rpm
|195 hp @ 4600 rpm
|265 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|no
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|no
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM in cargo area-CD , CD-controller stereo
|no
|no
|yes
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|180-watt audio output
|no
|no
|yes
|Infinity premium brand stereo system
|no
|no
|yes
|Multi-CD located in cargo area
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|yes
|no
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|no
|no
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|no
|no
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|no
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|no
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|no
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|41.7 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|10 -way power passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|no
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|leather/suede
|no
|no
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|50.9 in.
|50.9 in.
|50.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.1 in.
|35.1 in.
|35.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|57.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|Front track
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|71.7 cu.ft.
|71.7 cu.ft.
|71.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3989 lbs.
|3784 lbs.
|4355 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5400 lbs.
|5150 lbs.
|5500 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|38.3 cu.ft.
|38.3 cu.ft.
|38.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.45 cd.
|.45 cd.
|.45 cd.
|Angle of approach
|36.7 degrees
|36.7 degrees
|36.7 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1100 lbs.
|1100 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|28.6 degrees
|28.6 degrees
|28.6 degrees
|Length
|181.6 in.
|181.6 in.
|181.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|8.7 in.
|8.7 in.
|Height
|69.4 in.
|69.4 in.
|69.4 in.
|Wheel base
|105.9 in.
|105.9 in.
|105.9 in.
|Width
|72.3 in.
|72.3 in.
|72.3 in.
|Rear track
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|P225/75R16 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P235/65R17 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|All terrain tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid live axle front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,450
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
