Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG171616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.5/410.0 mi.287.0/389.5 mi.287.0/389.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.20.5 gal.20.5 gal.
Combined MPG171616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm195 hp @ 4600 rpm195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.72 cu.ft.72 cu.ft.
Length181.5 in.181.5 in.181.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.6500 lbs.6500 lbs.
Curb weight3772 lbs.4024 lbs.4020 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.0 cu.ft.39.0 cu.ft.39.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.3 in.8.3 in.
Height69.4 in.69.4 in.69.4 in.
Maximum payload1100.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.9 in.105.9 in.
Width72.3 in.72.3 in.72.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Pearlcoat
  • Everglade Pearlcoat
  • Silverstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Taupe Frost Clear Coat
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Sienna Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Taupe Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Sienna Pearlcoat
  • Silverstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Everglade Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Everglade Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sienna Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Silverstone Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Camel
  • Agate
  • Taupe
  • Camel
  • Taupe
  • Camel
  • Agate
