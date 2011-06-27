Used 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|17
|16
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|307.5/410.0 mi.
|287.0/389.5 mi.
|287.0/389.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.5 gal.
|20.5 gal.
|20.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|16
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|195 hp @ 4600 rpm
|195 hp @ 4600 rpm
|195 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|37.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|Front hip room
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|56.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.3 in.
|35.3 in.
|35.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|72 cu.ft.
|72 cu.ft.
|72 cu.ft.
|Length
|181.5 in.
|181.5 in.
|181.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6500 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|6500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3772 lbs.
|4024 lbs.
|4020 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|39.0 cu.ft.
|39.0 cu.ft.
|39.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|8.3 in.
|8.3 in.
|Height
|69.4 in.
|69.4 in.
|69.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|1100.0 lbs.
|1150.0 lbs.
|1150.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|105.9 in.
|105.9 in.
|105.9 in.
|Width
|72.3 in.
|72.3 in.
|72.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
