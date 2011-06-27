Used 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.0/389.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72 cu.ft.
Length181.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight3879 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place39.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height69.4 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width72.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Taupe Frost Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Slate Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Sienna Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Platinum Metallic Clearcoat
  • Everglade Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Agate
  • Taupe
