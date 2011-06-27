  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee
  4. Used 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Grand Cherokee
Overview
See Grand Cherokee Inventory
See Grand Cherokee Inventory
See Grand Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg14/19 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/460.0 mi.322.0/437.0 mi.322.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.23.0 gal.23.0 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 4600 rpm185 hp @ 4600 rpm185 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.36.6 ft.36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front hip room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.49.3 in.49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.35.7 in.35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.79 cu.ft.79 cu.ft.
Length177.1 in.177.1 in.177.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight3614 lbs.3790 lbs.3614 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.8 cu.ft.40.8 cu.ft.40.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.0 in.8.3 in.
Height64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.9 in.105.9 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Dark Rosewood Pearlcoat
  • Char Gold Satin Gold
  • Opal Satin Glow
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Moss Green
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Char Gold Satin Gold
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Dark Rosewood Pearlcoat
  • Opal Satin Glow
  • Black
  • Flame Red
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Moss Green
  • Stone White
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Flame Red
  • Black
  • Dark Rosewood Pearlcoat
  • Char Gold Satin Gold
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White
  • Moss Green
See Grand Cherokee InventorySee Grand Cherokee InventorySee Grand Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles