Used 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee SE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room57.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length179.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3674 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height64.7 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Chargold II Satin Gold
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Mango Clearcoat
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
