Used 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG151616
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg14/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/414.0 mi.322.0/437.0 mi.322.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.23.0 gal.23.0 gal.
Combined MPG151616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm190 hp @ 4750 rpm190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.36.6 ft.36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front hip room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.49.3 in.49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.35.7 in.35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.81 cu.ft.81 cu.ft.
Length179.0 in.179.0 in.179.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3674 lbs.3569 lbs.3569 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.1 cu.ft.40.1 cu.ft.40.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.2 in.8.2 in.
Height64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.9 in.105.9 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Chargold II Satin Gold
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Mango Clearcoat
Research Similar Vehicles