Used 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee SE Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room57.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length179.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3530 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height64.8 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
