Used 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG151617
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg14/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/414.0 mi.322.0/460.0 mi.345.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.23.0 gal.23.0 gal.
Combined MPG151617
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm190 hp @ 4750 rpm190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.36.6 ft.36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front hip room57.8 in.57.8 in.57.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.49.3 in.49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.35.7 in.35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.81 cu.ft.81 cu.ft.
Length179.0 in.179.0 in.179.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3948 lbs.3530 lbs.3674 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.2 in.8.1 in.
Height64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.9 in.105.9 in.105.9 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
