Used 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Grand Cherokee
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.
Length176.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3574 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width69.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poppy Red
  • Black
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
