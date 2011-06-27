  1. Home
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Grand Cherokee WK
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,940
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)467.4/639.6 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower290 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque257 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,260 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Trailer Tow Group IV +$995
Protech II +$1,995
Tech Group +$795
Mopar Interior Bright Accents Group +$325
Quick Order Package 2BHyes
In-Car Entertainment
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front hip room57.0 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Steps +$800
20" x 8.0" Polished/Tech Gray Aluminum Wheels +$1,995
265/50R20 Performance All-Season Tires +$395
Full Size Spare Tire +$150
Mopar Black Tubular Side Steps +$700
Dimensions
Angle of approach26.2 degrees
Angle of departure24.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,576 lbs.
EPA interior volume140.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight6,500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height69.3 in.
Length189.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,260 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.8 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.5 in.
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
