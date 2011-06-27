Used 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT SUV Consumer Reviews
Speed and Comfort!
I knew when purchasing the 2017 Jeep Grad Cherokee SRT that it was in the speed/performance SUV category. I did not expect it to be so comfortable. I took a 9 hour roadtrip that in the past, I normally split in half (I'm not fond of driving for long periods of time). The easily adjustable climate controls, entertainment, and seats allowed us to adapt to travel conditions which made for a pleasant family experience. Thank you Jeep for including multiple charging ports for devices! I especially love the driving modes that cater to different driving styles and conditions. The speed and responsiveness of the powerful V8 is definitely a plus. Now, on to the negative. I had issues with a rear panel that is located near the hatch. The certified Jeep technician stated that he had seen this defect before. The panel appeared warped and would not connect to the vehicle properly. After trying on multiple panels they found one that corrected the issue. I also had issues with the sensors going off when nothing was near. It started 2 weeks after I bought the vehicle. The dash alerts would go yellow to red instantly with nothing around the vehicle. It is random and I'm not sure what is causing it. Also, if you know anything about this vehicle you know not to expect great fuel economy. Overall, with exception of a few minor things, I am very pleased with this vehicle.
Checks All The Boxes
I own 2016 black on black SRT Night Edition. I currently have 18K on it and suffice to say it’s lived up to my expectations for the price point it sells at. I haven’t had any problems with it so far. Very powerful and a rare sight on the streets. The one thing I like about it is it doesn’t make promises it can’t keep. No engine trickery just good old fashion American horsepower. Ride quality is taut but very liveable. Gas mileage is dismal. I average 11.5 mpg with mix driving. UConnect is excellent and probably best on the market at any price point. The GC SRT represents a good performance value for American streets.
When it’s time to hustle you have American muscle!
You do in fact trade miles for smiles. I am truly a car guy but my love for giant Mastiffs caused me to think outside the box. I am a working man so I have be wise with my decisions. I wanted reliable power but if repairs are needed I couldn’t afford repairs costs like our German brethren. I do love “JEZZABELLE”, Because of her I am looking forward to purchase a Trackhawk (used of course) in the future. Prior to buying this Jeep I also shopped for a BMW X5M, Mercedes GLC AMG, Jaguar SUV w/ 550hp. Like I stated above I can’t afford some of the repair costs with these, also I wanted something trustworthy.....I am happy but now I want more! Remember SMILES!
