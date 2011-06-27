Used 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,695
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.8/467.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,695
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque470 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower475 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,695
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,695
Quick Order Package 27Lyes
High Performance Brake Packageyes
SRT Night Package Quick Order Package 27Nyes
Trailer Tow Group IVyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,695
506 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,695
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,695
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,695
SRT High Performance Audioyes
High Performance Laguna Leather Seatsyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Rear DVD Entertainment Centeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,695
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,695
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,695
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$65,695
Compact Spare Tireyes
20" x 10.0" Black Chrome Split 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
295/45ZR20 BSW 3 Season Tiresyes
20" x 10.0" Light-Weight Forged Wheelsyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,695
Maximum cargo capacity68.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5104 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.4 degrees
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length191.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.1 in.
EPA interior volume140.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Width77.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,695
Exterior Colors
  • Redline 2 Pearl Coat
  • Ivory 3 Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Sepia, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,695
polished alloy wheelsyes
295/45R Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
