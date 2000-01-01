2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|19/26 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|21 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|437.0/598.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|293 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|6,200 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,380 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|204.9 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|84.6 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|77.9 in.
|Height
|71.5 in.
|Wheelbase
|121.7 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|84.6 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|39.6 ft.
|Angle of approach
|20.6 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.5 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,618 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6,200 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,380 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,500 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.2 in.
|Front hip room
|57.4 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|Rear hip room
|56.3 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Brake drying
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|6 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Leatherette steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|265/60R18 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|8-Speed Automatic 8HP50 Transmission
|+$0
|Packages
|Quick Order Package 23A
|+$0
|Quick Order Package 22A
|+$0
|Trailer Tow Prep Group (B)
|+$695
|Mopar Finishing Package
|+$425
|Luxury Tech Group I
|+$1,400
|Interior Options
|2nd Row 60/40 Bench w/Manual Tip and Slide
|+$750
|Mopar Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$1,695
|Exterior Options
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$0
|Mopar Black Side Steps
|+$875
|Power Sunroof
|+$1,195
|Mopar Bright Side Steps
|+$975
