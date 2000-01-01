Skip to main content
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Grand Cherokee L
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG19/26 MPG
EPA combined MPG21 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)437.0/598.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower293 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,380 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Dimensions
Length204.9 in.
Overall width with mirrors84.6 in.
Overall width without mirrors77.9 in.
Height71.5 in.
Wheelbase121.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity84.6 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Angle of approach20.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.5 degrees
Curb weight4,618 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,200 lbs.
Maximum payload1,380 lbs.
Gross weight6,500 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Zynith
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Baltic Grey Metallic Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Global Black, cloth
  • Global Black/Wicker Beige, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Front hip room57.4 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear hip room56.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Manual rear seat easy entryyes
Leatherette steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
8-Speed Automatic 8HP50 Transmission +$0
Packages
Quick Order Package 23A +$0
Quick Order Package 22A +$0
Trailer Tow Prep Group (B) +$695
Mopar Finishing Package +$425
Luxury Tech Group I +$1,400
Interior Options
2nd Row 60/40 Bench w/Manual Tip and Slide +$750
Mopar Rear Seat Entertainment +$1,695
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracket +$0
Mopar Black Side Steps +$875
Power Sunroof +$1,195
Mopar Bright Side Steps +$975
