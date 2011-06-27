  1. Home
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Grand Cherokee L
More about the 2022 Grand Cherokee L
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,865
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21 mpg
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)414.0/575.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower293 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,200 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,210 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Luxury Tech Group V +$245
Mopar Finishing Package +$425
Summit Reserve Quick Order Package 22Uyes
Advanced ProTech Group IV +$1,995
Summit Reserve Quick Order Package 25Uyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
19 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
950 watts stereo outputyes
McIntosh premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
2nd Row 60/40 Bench w/Manual Tip and Slide +$695
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front hip room57.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
fixed center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Mopar Bright Side Steps +$975
Mopar Black Side Steps +$875
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach28.2 degrees
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,086 lbs.
Gross weight6,700 lbs.
Height71.5 in.
Length204.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,210 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,200 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.5 in.
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Wheel base121.7 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Silver Zynith
  • Baltic Grey Metallic Clear Coat
  • Midnight Sky
  • Rocky Mountain Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Tupelo/Black, premium leather
  • Global Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted/polished alloy wheelsyes
21 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/45R21 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
