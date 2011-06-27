2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,865
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21 mpg
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|21 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|437.0/598.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|293 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|6,200 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,250 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Luxury Tech Group V
|+$245
|Quick Order Package 22S
|yes
|Mopar Finishing Package
|+$425
|Trailer Tow Prep Group (B)
|+$695
|Advanced ProTech Group IV
|+$1,995
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|506 watts stereo output
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|2nd Row 60/40 Bench w/Manual Tip and Slide
|+$695
|Front Passenger Interactive Display
|+$1,095
|19 Speaker High Performance Audio
|+$1,495
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front hip room
|57.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.2 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|fixed center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|Exterior Options
|Mopar Bright Side Steps
|+$975
|Mopar Black Side Steps
|+$875
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|20.6 degrees
|Angle of departure
|21.5 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,848 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Height
|71.5 in.
|Length
|204.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|84.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,250 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|6,200 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|84.6 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|77.5 in.
|Turning circle
|39.6 ft.
|Wheel base
|121.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|20 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|265/50R20 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
