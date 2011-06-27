  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
  4. 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe
More about the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,300
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23.0 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23.0 mpg
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe56.0 mpge
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.2.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower375 hp @ 5,250 rpm
Torque470 lb-ft @ 5,250 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity6,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,151 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Summit Reserve Quick Order Package 27Uyes
Advanced ProTech Group IV +$2,235
Mopar Finishing Package +$425
Luxury Tech Group V +$275
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
19 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
950 watts stereo outputyes
McIntosh premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front hip room57.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,558 lbs.
Gross weight6,900 lbs.
Ground clearance10.9 in.
Height70.9 in.
Length193.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,151 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity6,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.5 in.
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Wheel base116.7 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Baltic Grey Metallic Clear Coat
  • Silver Zynith
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Ember Pearl Coat
  • Midnight Sky
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Rocky Mountain Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Tupelo/Black, premium leather
  • Global Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/45R21 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Summit Reserve info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates