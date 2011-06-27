  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
  4. 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe
More about the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,865
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23.0 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23.0 mpg
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe56.0 mpge
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.2.0 hr.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower375 hp @ 5,250 rpm
Torque470 lb-ft @ 5,250 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,206 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Luxury Tech Group II +$2,295
Quick Order Package 27Fyes
Mopar Finishing Package +$425
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
506 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Uconnect 5 Navigation w/10.1" Displayyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
Front hip room57.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
multi-level heatingyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
20" x 8.5" Polished/Painted Aluminum Wheels +$1,645
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof +$1,835
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,325 lbs.
Gross weight6,900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height70.8 in.
Length193.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity70.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,206 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors77.5 in.
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Wheel base116.7 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Baltic Grey Metallic Clear Coat
  • Silver Zynith
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Ember Pearl Coat
  • Midnight Sky
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Rocky Mountain Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Global Black, premium leather
  • Global Black/Wicker Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
265/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates