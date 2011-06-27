2022 Jeep Gladiator Mojave Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,260
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|352.0/506.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|4,500 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,200 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Safety Group
|+$995
|Quick Order Package 24D
|yes
|Quick Order Package 23D
|yes
|Dual Top Group
|+$2,545
|LED Lighting Group
|+$1,465
|Trailer Tow Package
|+$545
|Dual Door Group (Lowers Only)
|+$3,395
|Cold Weather Group
|+$995
|Auxiliary Switch Group
|+$345
|Smoker's Group
|+$30
|Dual Door Group w/Base Uppers
|+$4,590
|Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppers
|+$4,990
|Advanced Safety Group
|+$795
|Trail Rail Management System
|+$895
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|552 watts stereo output
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Mopar Bright Door Sills
|+$195
|Mopar All-Weather Slush Mats
|+$170
|Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
|+$295
|Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
|yes
|Mopar Black Stitched Leather Upgrade
|+$1,750
|Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guards
|+$125
|Mopar Grab Handle Kit
|+$95
|Mopar Hardtop Headliner
|+$555
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium cloth
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|42.8 in.
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|42.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Mopar Spray In Bedliner
|+$495
|Soft Top Window Storage Bag
|+$75
|Jeep Trail Rated Kit
|+$200
|Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Steps
|+$745
|2-Piece Body Color Fender Flares
|+$695
|Roll-Up Tonneau Cover
|+$595
|Mopar Sunrider Fliptop For Hardtop
|+$895
|Mopar Doors Off Mirror Kit
|+$195
|Window Material Glass
|+$195
|Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
|+$595
|Locking Lug Nuts
|+$65
|Mopar Black Hood Graphic
|+$245
|17" x 7.5" Low Gloss Black Polished Wheels
|+$995
|Mopar Black Tubular Steps
|+$625
|Mopar Heavy Duty Rock Slider w/Step Assist
|+$1,050
|Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Top
|+$150
|Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top
|+$2,595
|Mopar Satin Black Grille
|+$195
|Mopar Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|+$625
|Mopar Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|+$995
|Black 3-Piece Hard Top
|+$1,595
|Integrated Off-Road Camera
|+$595
|LT285/70R17C Black Side Wall Mud-Terrain Tires
|+$195
|Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Top
|+$250
|Mopar Windshield Tie Down Strap
|+$40
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|44.7 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.5 degrees
|Bed Length
|5'0”
|Curb weight
|4,948 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,140 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|11.6 in.
|Height
|76.1 in.
|Length
|218.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|1,200 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4,500 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.8 in.
|Turning circle
|45.0 ft.
|Wheel base
|137.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|LT285/70R17 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
