2022 Jeep Gladiator High Altitude Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Gladiator
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,510
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/484.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower285 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,500 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,120 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cold Weather Group +$995
Dual Top Group +$1,250
Auxiliary Switch Group +$345
Smoker's Group +$30
Advanced Safety Group +$795
Trail Rail Management System +$895
High Altitude Quick Order Package 24Nyes
High Altitude Quick Order Package 26Nyes
Trailer Tow Package +$545
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
552 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Mopar All-Weather Slush Mats +$170
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Bluetooth Wireless Speaker +$295
Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guards +$125
Mopar Grab Handle Kit +$95
Mopar Hardtop Headliner +$555
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mopar Spray In Bedliner +$495
Soft Top Window Storage Bag +$75
Jeep Trail Rated Kit +$200
Roll-Up Tonneau Cover +$595
Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Top +$150
Mopar Sunrider Fliptop For Hardtop +$895
Mopar Doors Off Mirror Kit +$195
Window Material Glass +$195
Mopar Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$625
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top +$595
Mopar Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$995
Locking Lug Nuts +$65
Jeep Badgeyes
Black 3-Piece Hard Top +$1,595
Integrated Off-Road Camera +$595
Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Top +$250
Mopar Windshield Tie Down Strap +$40
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dimensions
Bed Length5'0”
Curb weight4,691 lbs.
Gross weight5,800 lbs.
Height73.1 in.
Length218.0 in.
Maximum payload1,120 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4,500 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.8 in.
Wheel base137.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Zynith Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Dark Saddle, leather
  • Global Black/Steel Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
275/55R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
