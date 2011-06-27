  1. Home
2022 Jeep Gladiator Overland Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Gladiator
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,420
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/506.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower285 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity4,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,140 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Safety Group +$995
Dual Top Group +$2,545
Popular Equipment Package +$3,275
LED Lighting Group +$1,465
Trailer Tow Package +$545
Dual Door Group (Lowers Only) +$3,395
Cold Weather Group +$995
Auxiliary Switch Group +$345
Smoker's Group +$30
Dual Door Group w/Base Uppers +$4,590
Dual Door Group w/Premium Uppers +$4,990
Advanced Safety Group +$795
Trail Rail Management System +$895
Quick Order Package 24Gyes
Quick Order Package 23Gyes
Quick Order Package 26Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
552 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Mopar Bright Door Sills +$195
Mopar All-Weather Slush Mats +$170
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Bluetooth Wireless Speaker +$295
Mopar Black Perforated Leather Upgrade +$1,750
Mopar Black Stitched Leather Upgrade +$1,750
Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guards +$125
Mopar Grab Handle Kit +$95
Mopar Hardtop Headliner +$555
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.8 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room42.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mopar 1941 Hood Decal +$245
Mopar Spray In Bedliner +$495
Soft Top Window Storage Bag +$75
Jeep Trail Rated Kit +$200
Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Steps +$745
Mopar Hood Decal w/American Flag +$245
Mopar Star Body Side Graphic +$400
Roll-Up Tonneau Cover +$595
Mopar Hex Body Side Graphic +$400
Mopar Sunrider Fliptop For Hardtop +$895
Mopar Doors Off Mirror Kit +$195
Mopar Retro Body Side Graphic +$400
Window Material Glass +$195
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top +$595
Locking Lug Nuts +$65
Mopar Black Tubular Steps +$625
255/70R18 Black Side Wall All-Terrain Tires +$195
Mopar Heavy Duty Rock Slider w/Step Assist +$1,050
Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Top +$150
Body Color 3-Piece Hard Top +$2,595
Mopar Satin Black Grille +$195
Mopar Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$625
Mopar Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$995
Black 3-Piece Hard Top +$1,595
Integrated Off-Road Camera +$595
Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Top +$250
Mopar Windshield Tie Down Strap +$40
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach40.8 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Bed Length5'0”
Curb weight4,720 lbs.
Gross weight5,800 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height75.0 in.
Length218.0 in.
Maximum payload1,140 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.8 in.
Turning circle44.5 ft.
Wheel base137.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Snazzberry Pearl Coat
  • Silver Zynith Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Sarge Green Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Heritage Tan, cloth
  • Black/Dark Saddle, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
255/70R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
