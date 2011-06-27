2022 Jeep Gladiator Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SportSport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
Cash Offers(2 available)Show details
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 First Responder Discount for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 12/01/2021
- End
- 01/03/2023
First Responder Discount for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 12/01/2021
- End
- 01/03/2023
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Standard APR - Expires 01/31/2022
Standard APRRequirements and Restrictions:
2.68% APR financing for 12 months at $84.55 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.68% APR financing for 60 months at $17.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.18% APR financing for 61 months at $18.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.18% APR financing for 75 months at $15.17 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.68% APR financing for 76 months at $15.7 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.68% APR financing for 84 months at $14.45 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 4.18% 61 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 5.68% 84 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 5.68% 76 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 2.68% 60 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 2.68% 12 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 4.18% 75 01/04/2022 01/31/2022
All 2022 Jeep Gladiator Deals
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Jeep Gladiator in Virginia is:not available