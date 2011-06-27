  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Gladiator
  4. 2022 Jeep Gladiator
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2022 Jeep Gladiator Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Sport

Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

  • Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    12/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2023

    First Responder Discount for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    12/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2023

  • Standard APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2.68% APR financing for 12 months at $84.55 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.68% APR financing for 60 months at $17.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.18% APR financing for 61 months at $18.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.18% APR financing for 75 months at $15.17 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.68% APR financing for 76 months at $15.7 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.68% APR financing for 84 months at $14.45 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    4.18%6101/04/202201/31/2022
    5.68%8401/04/202201/31/2022
    5.68%7601/04/202201/31/2022
    2.68%6001/04/202201/31/2022
    2.68%1201/04/202201/31/2022
    4.18%7501/04/202201/31/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
ad labelAd
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Jeep® Gladiator
Search Inventory
Jeep.com

All 2022 Jeep Gladiator Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Overland 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Willys 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Texas Trail 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Altitude 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Willys Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
High Altitude 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Rubicon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Mojave 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
ad labelAd
Build Your Gladiator
At a Glance:
  • 8 Colors
  • 12 Trims
  • Find Deals Near 20147
  • $34,465starting MSRP
Build & PriceJeep.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Jeep Gladiator in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2022 Jeep Gladiator info

New Vehicles For Sale

Popular New Makes For Sale

Popular New Models For Sale

Best Lease Deals

Best Lease Deals By Make

Best Lease Deals By Model

Recommended

Other models