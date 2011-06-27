2021 Jeep Gladiator California Edition Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,135
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|352.0/506.0 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Packages
|LED Headlamp and Fog Lamp Group
|+$1,095
|Smoker's Group
|+$30
|California Edition Quick Order Package 26T
|yes
|California Edition Quick Order Package 24T
|yes
|California Edition Quick Order Package 23T
|yes
|Safety Group
|+$995
|8.4" Radio and Premium Audio Group
|+$2,095
|Dual Top Group
|+$1,200
|Auxiliary Switch Group
|+$295
|Advanced Safety Group
|+$795
|Cargo Group w/Trail Rail System
|+$895
|Cold Weather Group
|+$995
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Mopar Hardtop Headliner
|+$555
|Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guards
|+$125
|Mopar Bright Door Sills
|+$195
|Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
|+$295
|Mopar Grab Handle Kit
|+$95
|Alpine Premium Audio System
|+$1,295
|Mopar All-Weather Slush Mats
|+$165
Also consider these sponsored cars
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Locking Lug Nuts
|+$65
|245/75R17 Black Side Wall All Terrain Dueler Tires
|+$195
|Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Top
|+$150
|Mopar Heavy Duty Rock Slider w/Step Assist
|+$1,050
|Roll-Up Tonneau Cover
|+$595
|Mopar Spray In Bedliner
|+$495
|Side Steps
|+$695
|Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Steps
|+$745
|Mopar Windshield Tie Down Strap
|+$40
|Jeep Trail Rated Kit
|+$200
|Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Top
|+$250
|Soft Top Window Storage Bag
|+$75
|Vehicle Set Mopar Splash Guards
|+$150
|Mopar Rear Splash Guards
|+$150
|Mopar Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|+$995
|Mopar Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
|+$625
|Mopar Black Tubular Steps
|+$625
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|40.8 degrees
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|Curb weight
|4650 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5800 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|10.0 in.
|Height
|73.1 in.
|Length
|218.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|1700 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4000 lbs.
|Wheel base
|137.3 in.
|Width
|73.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|245/75R17 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2021 Jeep Gladiator California Edition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C
- Used Mazda RX-8 2006 for sale
- Used Lincoln MKS 2013
- Used BMW X5 2005
- Used Acura MDX 2004
- Used Audi TT 2005
- Used Honda S2000 2005
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2008
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2004
- Used Jaguar XF 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Encore 2021
- Genesis G70 2022
- 2020 Ford EcoSport
- Lexus NX 300h 2021
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru WRX
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2021 Audi Q5
- Ford Shelby GT500 2020
Other models to consider
- Ford Bronco Sport 2021
- 2020 Fusion
- 2021 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Mustang
- 2021 F-150
- Ford Shelby GT500 2020
- 2020 F-450 Super Duty
- Ford Shelby GT350 2020
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2021
- 2020 Ford Explorer
Research Similar Vehicles
- Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2021
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Nissan NV Passenger
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2020
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2021
- 2021 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2020 Promaster Cargo Van
- 2020 Savana
- 2020 Chevrolet Express