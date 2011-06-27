  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Gladiator
  4. 2021 Jeep Gladiator
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Jeep Gladiator California Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Gladiator
More about the 2021 Gladiator
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,135
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/506.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Packages
LED Headlamp and Fog Lamp Group +$1,095
Smoker's Group +$30
California Edition Quick Order Package 26Tyes
California Edition Quick Order Package 24Tyes
California Edition Quick Order Package 23Tyes
Safety Group +$995
8.4" Radio and Premium Audio Group +$2,095
Dual Top Group +$1,200
Auxiliary Switch Group +$295
Advanced Safety Group +$795
Cargo Group w/Trail Rail System +$895
Cold Weather Group +$995
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Mopar Hardtop Headliner +$555
Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guards +$125
Mopar Bright Door Sills +$195
Bluetooth Wireless Speaker +$295
Mopar Grab Handle Kit +$95
Alpine Premium Audio System +$1,295
Mopar All-Weather Slush Mats +$165
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Locking Lug Nuts +$65
245/75R17 Black Side Wall All Terrain Dueler Tires +$195
Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Top +$150
Mopar Heavy Duty Rock Slider w/Step Assist +$1,050
Roll-Up Tonneau Cover +$595
Mopar Spray In Bedliner +$495
Side Steps +$695
Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Steps +$745
Mopar Windshield Tie Down Strap +$40
Jeep Trail Rated Kit +$200
Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Top +$250
Soft Top Window Storage Bag +$75
Vehicle Set Mopar Splash Guards +$150
Mopar Rear Splash Guards +$150
Mopar Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$995
Mopar Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover +$625
Mopar Black Tubular Steps +$625
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach40.8 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Curb weight4650 lbs.
Gross weight5800 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.
Height73.1 in.
Length218.0 in.
Maximum payload1700 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Wheel base137.3 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Snazzberry Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Sarge Green Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Heritage Tan, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
245/75R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Jeep Gladiator California Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars