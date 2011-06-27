  1. Home
2021 Jeep Gladiator Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Gladiator
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Front and rear locking differentialnoyesno
Rear limited slip differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/506.0 mi.352.0/506.0 mi.352.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.22.0 gal.22.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6400 rpm285 hp @ 6400 rpm285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.44.8 ft.44.6 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
Rear folding headrestsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
daytime running lightsnoyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Trailer Tow Packageyesyesyes
Quick Order Package 26Byesnono
Smoker's Groupyesyesyes
Quick Order Package 24Byesnono
Quick Order Package 23Byesnono
Auxiliary Switch Groupyesyesyes
Advanced Safety Groupnoyesyes
Cargo Group w/Trail Rail Systemnoyesyes
Safety Groupnoyesyes
Cold Weather Groupnoyesyes
LED Lighting Groupnoyesno
8.4" Radio and Premium Audio Groupnoyesyes
Quick Order Package 24Dnoyesno
Quick Order Package 23Dnoyesno
Dual Top Groupnoyesyes
Willys Quick Order Package 26Wnonoyes
Willys Quick Order Package 23Wnonoyes
Willys Quick Order Package 24Wnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
8 total speakersyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsnoyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Mopar Bright Door Sillsyesyesno
Mopar Black Perforated Leather Upgradeyesnono
Mopar Plastic Door Sill Guardsyesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyesnono
Mopar Black Stitched Leather Upgradeyesnono
Mopar Grab Handle Kityesyesyes
All-Weather Slush Matsyesyesno
Bluetooth Wireless Speakernoyesyes
Alpine Premium Audio Systemnoyesyes
Remote Proximity Keyless Entrynoyesno
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsnoyesno
Hardtop Headlinernoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Front head room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room53.9 in.53.9 in.55.9 in.
clothyesnoyes
premium clothnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Mopar Mesh Sunbonnet Topyesyesyes
Mopar 1941 Hood Decalyesnono
Jeep Trail Rated Kityesyesyes
Mopar Rear Splash Guardsyesnoyes
Spray In Bedlineryesyesyes
Mopar Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Vehicle Set Mopar Splash Guardsyesnoyes
Soft Top Window Storage Bagyesyesyes
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windowsyesnono
Mopar Hex Body Side Graphicyesnono
Mopar Solid Sunbonnet Topyesyesyes
Mopar Black Tubular Stepsyesyesyes
Mopar Star Body Side Graphicyesnono
Mopar Retro Body Side Graphicyesnono
Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyesyesno
Mopar Windshield Tie Down Strapyesyesyes
Mopar Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryesyesyes
Mopar Hood Decal w/American Flagyesnono
Black 3-Piece Hard Topyesyesyes
Mopar Heavy Duty Rock Slider w/Step Assistyesyesyes
Front License Plate Bracketnoyesno
Body Color 3-Piece Hard Topnoyesno
Integrated Off-Road Cameranoyesno
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Topnoyesyes
LT285/70R17C Black Side Wall Mud-Terrain Tiresnoyesno
Mopar Satin Black Grillenoyesno
2-Piece Body Color Fender Flaresnoyesno
17" x 7.5" Low Gloss Black Polished Wheelsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Angle of departure25.0 degrees25.5 degrees25.0 degrees
Length218.0 in.218.0 in.218.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.4500 lbs.no
Curb weight4650 lbs.nono
Gross weight5800 lbs.6140 lbs.5800 lbs.
Ground clearance10.0 in.no10.0 in.
Angle of approach40.8 degrees44.7 degrees40.8 degrees
Height75.0 in.76.1 in.75.0 in.
Maximum payload1600 lbs.1200 lbs.no
Wheel base137.3 in.137.3 in.137.3 in.
Width73.8 in.73.8 in.73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Exterior Colors
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Snazzberry Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Snazzberry Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Snazzberry Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Firecracker Red Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Heritage Tan, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Global Black/Steel Grey, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Heritage Tan, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
painted steel wheelsyesnono
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesnono
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
245/75R17 tiresyesnono
LT285/70R17 tiresnoyesno
All terrain tiresnoyesyes
painted alloy wheelsnoyesyes
LT255/75R17 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,545
Starting MSRP
$43,875
Starting MSRP
$39,240
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

