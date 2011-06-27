2020 Jeep Gladiator Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Gladiator Crew Cab
Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$68,678*
Total Cash Price
$71,210
Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$68,678*
Total Cash Price
$71,210
Overland 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$59,485*
Total Cash Price
$61,678
Rubicon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,077*
Total Cash Price
$56,071
North Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,240*
Total Cash Price
$58,314
Mojave 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$76,249*
Total Cash Price
$79,060
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Gladiator Crew Cab Sport 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$927
|$959
|$993
|$1,027
|$4,802
|Maintenance
|$210
|$1,043
|$555
|$2,863
|$550
|$5,220
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$424
|$617
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,906
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,139
|Financing
|$3,830
|$3,080
|$2,280
|$1,426
|$516
|$11,132
|Depreciation
|$14,026
|$4,347
|$4,115
|$4,829
|$4,571
|$31,887
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,992
|$11,643
|$10,397
|$12,915
|$9,731
|$68,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Gladiator Crew Cab Sport S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$927
|$959
|$993
|$1,027
|$4,802
|Maintenance
|$210
|$1,043
|$555
|$2,863
|$550
|$5,220
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$424
|$617
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,906
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,139
|Financing
|$3,830
|$3,080
|$2,280
|$1,426
|$516
|$11,132
|Depreciation
|$14,026
|$4,347
|$4,115
|$4,829
|$4,571
|$31,887
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,992
|$11,643
|$10,397
|$12,915
|$9,731
|$68,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Gladiator Crew Cab Overland 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$890
|$4,159
|Maintenance
|$182
|$903
|$481
|$2,479
|$476
|$4,521
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$367
|$535
|$1,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,517
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,719
|Financing
|$3,318
|$2,668
|$1,975
|$1,235
|$447
|$9,642
|Depreciation
|$12,148
|$3,765
|$3,564
|$4,182
|$3,959
|$27,619
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,780
|$10,085
|$9,006
|$11,186
|$8,428
|$59,485
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Gladiator Crew Cab Rubicon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$730
|$755
|$782
|$809
|$3,781
|Maintenance
|$165
|$821
|$437
|$2,254
|$433
|$4,110
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$334
|$486
|$959
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,288
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,472
|Financing
|$3,016
|$2,425
|$1,795
|$1,123
|$406
|$8,765
|Depreciation
|$11,044
|$3,423
|$3,240
|$3,802
|$3,599
|$25,108
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,891
|$9,168
|$8,187
|$10,169
|$7,662
|$54,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Gladiator Crew Cab North Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$759
|$785
|$813
|$841
|$3,932
|Maintenance
|$172
|$854
|$454
|$2,344
|$450
|$4,274
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$145
|$347
|$505
|$997
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,380
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,571
|Financing
|$3,137
|$2,522
|$1,867
|$1,168
|$422
|$9,116
|Depreciation
|$11,486
|$3,560
|$3,370
|$3,954
|$3,743
|$26,112
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,647
|$9,535
|$8,514
|$10,576
|$7,968
|$56,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Gladiator Crew Cab Mojave 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,029
|$1,065
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$5,331
|Maintenance
|$233
|$1,158
|$616
|$3,178
|$611
|$5,795
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$471
|$685
|$1,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,226
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,486
|Financing
|$4,253
|$3,419
|$2,531
|$1,583
|$572
|$12,359
|Depreciation
|$15,572
|$4,826
|$4,568
|$5,361
|$5,075
|$35,402
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,636
|$12,927
|$11,544
|$14,338
|$10,803
|$76,249
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Gladiator
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Jeep Gladiator in Virginia is:not available
