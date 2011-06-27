  1. Home
2022 Jeep Compass Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Compass
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG25
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/418.5 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower177 hp @ 6400 rpm
Torque172 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Mopar Interior Protection Package +$345
Quick Order Package 28Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
8-Way Power Adjust Driver Seat (Fleet) +$345
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front head room39.2 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Mopar Rock Rails +$1,100
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Compact Spare Tire (Fleet) +$395
Dimensions
Angle of approach15.0 degrees
Angle of departure30.7 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3184 lbs.
EPA interior volume126.7 cu.ft.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height64.6 in.
Length173.4 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.8 in.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
215/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
