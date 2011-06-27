  1. Home
2021 Jeep Compass Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Compass
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,795
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Elite Exterior Groupyes
Mopar Graphics Packageyes
Sun and Sound Groupyes
Elite Interior Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Quick Order Package 2GGyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,795
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,795
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,795
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,795
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Compact Spare Tire (Fleet)yes
Mopar Rock Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Angle of departure31.7 degrees
Length173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Angle of approach16.8 degrees
Height64.6 in.
EPA interior volume126.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White Tri-Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • White Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Redline Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Ski Grey, premium leather
  • Black/Ski Grey, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,795
All season tiresyes
225/55R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted/polished alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

