Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/418.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,195
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,195
80th Anniversary Convenience Groupyes
Quick Order Package 28Pyes
Sun and Sound Groupyes
Driver Assistance Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,195
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,195
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,195
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,195
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Compact Spare Tire (Fleet)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Length173.0 in.
Gross weight4400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
EPA interior volume126.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Exterior Colors
  • Redline Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • White Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,195
All season tiresyes
235/45R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

