2020 Jeep Compass Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Compass SUV
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,312*
Total Cash Price
$32,421
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,312*
Total Cash Price
$32,421
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,514*
Total Cash Price
$28,081
Sun and Wheel 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/20 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,468*
Total Cash Price
$26,549
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,087*
Total Cash Price
$35,994
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,104*
Total Cash Price
$25,528
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,133*
Total Cash Price
$37,526
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,769*
Total Cash Price
$36,505
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,514*
Total Cash Price
$28,081
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$45,699*
Total Cash Price
$34,208
High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,196*
Total Cash Price
$28,591
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,607*
Total Cash Price
$31,144
Sun and Safety 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,630*
Total Cash Price
$31,910
North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$40,925*
Total Cash Price
$30,634
Sun and Safety 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,809*
Total Cash Price
$26,804
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$930
|$961
|$996
|$1,030
|$4,815
|Maintenance
|$224
|$1,036
|$519
|$2,225
|$1,264
|$5,268
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$424
|$617
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,607
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,815
|Financing
|$1,744
|$1,402
|$1,038
|$650
|$235
|$5,069
|Depreciation
|$4,870
|$2,844
|$2,691
|$3,157
|$2,990
|$16,552
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,958
|$7,927
|$7,151
|$9,270
|$8,006
|$43,312
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$930
|$961
|$996
|$1,030
|$4,815
|Maintenance
|$224
|$1,036
|$519
|$2,225
|$1,264
|$5,268
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$424
|$617
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,607
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,815
|Financing
|$1,744
|$1,402
|$1,038
|$650
|$235
|$5,069
|Depreciation
|$4,870
|$2,844
|$2,691
|$3,157
|$2,990
|$16,552
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,958
|$7,927
|$7,151
|$9,270
|$8,006
|$43,312
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$805
|$833
|$862
|$892
|$4,170
|Maintenance
|$194
|$898
|$450
|$1,927
|$1,095
|$4,563
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$367
|$535
|$1,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,392
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,572
|Financing
|$1,510
|$1,214
|$899
|$563
|$204
|$4,390
|Depreciation
|$4,219
|$2,463
|$2,331
|$2,735
|$2,589
|$14,336
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,491
|$6,866
|$6,194
|$8,029
|$6,934
|$37,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV Sun and Wheel 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/20 (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$761
|$787
|$815
|$843
|$3,943
|Maintenance
|$183
|$849
|$425
|$1,822
|$1,035
|$4,314
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$145
|$347
|$505
|$997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,316
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,486
|Financing
|$1,428
|$1,148
|$850
|$532
|$192
|$4,151
|Depreciation
|$3,988
|$2,329
|$2,204
|$2,585
|$2,448
|$13,554
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,973
|$6,492
|$5,856
|$7,591
|$6,556
|$35,468
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,067
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$5,345
|Maintenance
|$248
|$1,151
|$577
|$2,470
|$1,403
|$5,849
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$471
|$685
|$1,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,784
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,015
|Financing
|$1,936
|$1,557
|$1,152
|$722
|$261
|$5,627
|Depreciation
|$5,407
|$3,157
|$2,988
|$3,505
|$3,319
|$18,377
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,165
|$8,801
|$7,940
|$10,292
|$8,889
|$48,087
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$732
|$757
|$784
|$811
|$3,791
|Maintenance
|$176
|$816
|$409
|$1,752
|$995
|$4,148
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$334
|$486
|$959
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,265
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,429
|Financing
|$1,373
|$1,104
|$817
|$512
|$185
|$3,991
|Depreciation
|$3,835
|$2,239
|$2,119
|$2,486
|$2,354
|$13,033
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,628
|$6,242
|$5,631
|$7,299
|$6,304
|$34,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,113
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$5,573
|Maintenance
|$259
|$1,200
|$601
|$2,575
|$1,463
|$6,098
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$204
|$491
|$714
|$1,410
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,860
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,101
|Financing
|$2,018
|$1,623
|$1,201
|$753
|$272
|$5,867
|Depreciation
|$5,637
|$3,291
|$3,115
|$3,654
|$3,460
|$19,159
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,683
|$9,176
|$8,278
|$10,730
|$9,267
|$50,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,047
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,160
|$5,421
|Maintenance
|$252
|$1,167
|$585
|$2,505
|$1,423
|$5,932
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$199
|$478
|$695
|$1,371
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,809
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,043
|Financing
|$1,963
|$1,579
|$1,168
|$732
|$265
|$5,707
|Depreciation
|$5,484
|$3,202
|$3,030
|$3,555
|$3,366
|$18,637
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,338
|$8,926
|$8,052
|$10,438
|$9,015
|$48,769
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$805
|$833
|$862
|$892
|$4,170
|Maintenance
|$194
|$898
|$450
|$1,927
|$1,095
|$4,563
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$367
|$535
|$1,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,392
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,572
|Financing
|$1,510
|$1,214
|$899
|$563
|$204
|$4,390
|Depreciation
|$4,219
|$2,463
|$2,331
|$2,735
|$2,589
|$14,336
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,491
|$6,866
|$6,194
|$8,029
|$6,934
|$37,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$981
|$1,014
|$1,051
|$1,087
|$5,080
|Maintenance
|$236
|$1,093
|$548
|$2,348
|$1,333
|$5,558
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$448
|$651
|$1,285
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,695
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,915
|Financing
|$1,840
|$1,479
|$1,095
|$686
|$248
|$5,348
|Depreciation
|$5,139
|$3,000
|$2,839
|$3,331
|$3,154
|$17,464
|Fuel
|$1,704
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$1,919
|$9,049
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,562
|$8,364
|$7,546
|$9,781
|$8,447
|$45,699
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$820
|$848
|$878
|$908
|$4,246
|Maintenance
|$197
|$914
|$458
|$1,962
|$1,114
|$4,646
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$374
|$544
|$1,074
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,417
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,600
|Financing
|$1,538
|$1,236
|$915
|$573
|$207
|$4,470
|Depreciation
|$4,295
|$2,508
|$2,373
|$2,784
|$2,636
|$14,597
|Fuel
|$1,425
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$7,563
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,663
|$6,991
|$6,307
|$8,175
|$7,060
|$38,196
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$893
|$924
|$956
|$989
|$4,625
|Maintenance
|$215
|$996
|$499
|$2,137
|$1,214
|$5,061
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$170
|$407
|$593
|$1,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,543
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,743
|Financing
|$1,675
|$1,347
|$997
|$625
|$226
|$4,869
|Depreciation
|$4,679
|$2,732
|$2,585
|$3,033
|$2,872
|$15,900
|Fuel
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$8,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,526
|$7,615
|$6,870
|$8,905
|$7,691
|$41,607
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV Sun and Safety 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$915
|$946
|$980
|$1,014
|$4,739
|Maintenance
|$220
|$1,020
|$511
|$2,190
|$1,244
|$5,185
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$174
|$418
|$608
|$1,199
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,581
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,786
|Financing
|$1,716
|$1,380
|$1,021
|$640
|$231
|$4,989
|Depreciation
|$4,794
|$2,799
|$2,649
|$3,108
|$2,943
|$16,291
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,686
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,441
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,785
|$7,803
|$7,039
|$9,124
|$7,880
|$42,630
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV North Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$878
|$908
|$941
|$973
|$4,549
|Maintenance
|$211
|$979
|$491
|$2,102
|$1,194
|$4,978
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$167
|$401
|$583
|$1,151
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,518
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,715
|Financing
|$1,648
|$1,325
|$980
|$614
|$222
|$4,789
|Depreciation
|$4,602
|$2,687
|$2,543
|$2,983
|$2,825
|$15,640
|Fuel
|$1,526
|$1,572
|$1,619
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$8,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,354
|$7,490
|$6,757
|$8,759
|$7,565
|$40,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Compass SUV Sun and Safety 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$769
|$795
|$823
|$852
|$3,981
|Maintenance
|$185
|$857
|$429
|$1,840
|$1,045
|$4,355
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$146
|$351
|$510
|$1,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,328
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,500
|Financing
|$1,442
|$1,159
|$858
|$538
|$194
|$4,191
|Depreciation
|$4,027
|$2,351
|$2,225
|$2,610
|$2,472
|$13,685
|Fuel
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,416
|$1,460
|$1,504
|$7,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,059
|$6,554
|$5,913
|$7,664
|$6,619
|$35,809
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Compass
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Jeep Compass in Virginia is:not available
