2019 Jeep Compass Sun & Wheel Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Compass
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,890
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,890
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,890
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/418.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,890
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,890
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,890
Popular Equipment Group w/Remote Startyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,890
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,890
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,890
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,890
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,890
Front head room39.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,890
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,890
Angle of departure30.8 degrees
Length173.0 in.
Curb weight3184 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach15.8 degrees
Height64.8 in.
EPA interior volume126.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,890
Exterior Colors
  • Redline Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • White Clear Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, vinyl/cloth
  • Black/Ski Grey, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,890
polished alloy wheelsyes
225/60R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,890
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,890
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

