2019 Jeep Compass Limited Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|297.0/405.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|Torque
|175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|Advanced Safety Group
|yes
|Safety and Security Group w/Remote Start
|yes
|Trailer Tow Group
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2GG
|yes
|MOPAR Graphics Package
|yes
|Premium Lighting Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|Beats Premium Audio System
|yes
|Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display
|yes
|Uconnect 4 Navigation w/8.4" Display
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|MOPAR Rock Rails
|yes
|Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroof
|yes
|19" x 7.5" Diamond Cut Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Compact Spare Tire
|yes
|Power Liftgate
|yes
|19" x 7.5" Polished/Black Pockets Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|Angle of departure
|31.7 degrees
|Length
|173.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3327 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|Angle of approach
|16.8 degrees
|Height
|64.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|126.7 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|103.8 in.
|Width
|73.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|225/55R18 tires
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Compass
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,695
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2019 Jeep Compass Limited info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020