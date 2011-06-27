  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,195
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,195
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,195
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,195
Advanced Safety Groupyes
Safety and Security Group w/Remote Startyes
Quick Order Package 2GEyes
Cold Weather Group w/Remote Startyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Popular Equipment Group w/Remote Startyes
Premium Lighting Groupyes
Leather Interior Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,195
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,195
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,195
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,195
Beats Premium Audio Systemyes
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Uconnect 4 Navigation w/8.4" Displayyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,195
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,195
Front head room39.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
leather/clothyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,195
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,195
17" x 6.5" Diamond Cut Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Liftgateyes
MOPAR Rock Railsyes
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,195
Angle of departure33.6 degrees
Length173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3633 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Angle of approach30.3 degrees
Height64.8 in.
EPA interior volume126.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,195
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Spitfire Orange Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • White Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Redline Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Ruby Red, premium leather/cloth
  • Black/Ruby Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,195
215/65R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

