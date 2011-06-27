2019 Jeep Compass Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Compass SUV
Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,596*
Total Cash Price
$33,736
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,596*
Total Cash Price
$33,736
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$40,359*
Total Cash Price
$29,220
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,690*
Total Cash Price
$26,564
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,158*
Total Cash Price
$27,627
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,733*
Total Cash Price
$37,455
Sun & Wheel 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,934*
Total Cash Price
$39,049
Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,467*
Total Cash Price
$37,987
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,359*
Total Cash Price
$29,220
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,165*
Total Cash Price
$35,596
Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,093*
Total Cash Price
$29,752
High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,762*
Total Cash Price
$32,408
High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$45,863*
Total Cash Price
$33,205
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Compass SUV Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$930
|$961
|$996
|$1,030
|$4,815
|Maintenance
|$224
|$1,036
|$519
|$2,225
|$1,264
|$5,268
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$424
|$617
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,406
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,614
|Financing
|$1,815
|$1,459
|$1,080
|$676
|$244
|$5,273
|Depreciation
|$8,682
|$2,715
|$2,568
|$3,014
|$2,854
|$19,832
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,639
|$7,856
|$7,070
|$9,152
|$7,879
|$46,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Compass SUV Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$930
|$961
|$996
|$1,030
|$4,815
|Maintenance
|$224
|$1,036
|$519
|$2,225
|$1,264
|$5,268
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$177
|$424
|$617
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,406
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,614
|Financing
|$1,815
|$1,459
|$1,080
|$676
|$244
|$5,273
|Depreciation
|$8,682
|$2,715
|$2,568
|$3,014
|$2,854
|$19,832
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,639
|$7,856
|$7,070
|$9,152
|$7,879
|$46,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Compass SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$805
|$833
|$862
|$892
|$4,170
|Maintenance
|$194
|$898
|$450
|$1,927
|$1,095
|$4,563
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$367
|$535
|$1,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,218
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,398
|Financing
|$1,572
|$1,264
|$935
|$585
|$211
|$4,567
|Depreciation
|$7,520
|$2,352
|$2,224
|$2,610
|$2,472
|$17,178
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,680
|$6,805
|$6,124
|$7,927
|$6,824
|$40,359
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$707
|$732
|$757
|$784
|$811
|$3,791
|Maintenance
|$176
|$816
|$409
|$1,752
|$995
|$4,148
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$334
|$486
|$959
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,107
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,271
|Financing
|$1,429
|$1,149
|$850
|$532
|$192
|$4,152
|Depreciation
|$6,836
|$2,138
|$2,022
|$2,373
|$2,247
|$15,616
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,527
|$6,186
|$5,567
|$7,206
|$6,204
|$36,690
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Compass SUV Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$761
|$787
|$815
|$843
|$3,943
|Maintenance
|$183
|$849
|$425
|$1,822
|$1,035
|$4,314
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$145
|$347
|$505
|$997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,151
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,322
|Financing
|$1,486
|$1,195
|$884
|$553
|$200
|$4,318
|Depreciation
|$7,109
|$2,224
|$2,103
|$2,468
|$2,337
|$16,241
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,988
|$6,433
|$5,790
|$7,494
|$6,452
|$38,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Compass SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,067
|$1,105
|$1,144
|$5,345
|Maintenance
|$248
|$1,151
|$577
|$2,470
|$1,403
|$5,849
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$471
|$685
|$1,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,561
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,792
|Financing
|$2,015
|$1,620
|$1,199
|$750
|$271
|$5,854
|Depreciation
|$9,639
|$3,015
|$2,851
|$3,346
|$3,168
|$22,019
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,253
|$8,722
|$7,849
|$10,160
|$8,748
|$51,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Compass SUV Sun & Wheel 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,113
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$5,573
|Maintenance
|$259
|$1,200
|$601
|$2,575
|$1,463
|$6,098
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$204
|$491
|$714
|$1,410
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,627
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,868
|Financing
|$2,101
|$1,689
|$1,250
|$782
|$282
|$6,103
|Depreciation
|$10,049
|$3,143
|$2,972
|$3,488
|$3,303
|$22,956
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,945
|$9,093
|$8,183
|$10,593
|$9,120
|$53,934
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Compass SUV Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,047
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,160
|$5,421
|Maintenance
|$252
|$1,167
|$585
|$2,505
|$1,423
|$5,932
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$199
|$478
|$695
|$1,371
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,583
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,818
|Financing
|$2,043
|$1,643
|$1,216
|$761
|$275
|$5,937
|Depreciation
|$9,775
|$3,057
|$2,891
|$3,393
|$3,213
|$22,331
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,484
|$8,846
|$7,961
|$10,305
|$8,872
|$52,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$805
|$833
|$862
|$892
|$4,170
|Maintenance
|$194
|$898
|$450
|$1,927
|$1,095
|$4,563
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$367
|$535
|$1,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,218
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,398
|Financing
|$1,572
|$1,264
|$935
|$585
|$211
|$4,567
|Depreciation
|$7,520
|$2,352
|$2,224
|$2,610
|$2,472
|$17,178
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,680
|$6,805
|$6,124
|$7,927
|$6,824
|$40,359
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Compass SUV Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$981
|$1,014
|$1,051
|$1,087
|$5,080
|Maintenance
|$236
|$1,093
|$548
|$2,348
|$1,333
|$5,558
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$448
|$651
|$1,285
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,483
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,703
|Financing
|$1,915
|$1,540
|$1,139
|$713
|$257
|$5,564
|Depreciation
|$9,160
|$2,865
|$2,709
|$3,180
|$3,011
|$20,925
|Fuel
|$1,704
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$1,919
|$9,049
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,446
|$8,289
|$7,460
|$9,656
|$8,313
|$49,165
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Compass SUV Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$820
|$848
|$878
|$908
|$4,246
|Maintenance
|$197
|$914
|$458
|$1,962
|$1,114
|$4,646
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$374
|$544
|$1,074
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,240
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,424
|Financing
|$1,600
|$1,287
|$952
|$596
|$215
|$4,650
|Depreciation
|$7,656
|$2,395
|$2,265
|$2,658
|$2,517
|$17,490
|Fuel
|$1,425
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$7,563
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,910
|$6,928
|$6,235
|$8,071
|$6,948
|$41,093
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$893
|$924
|$956
|$989
|$4,625
|Maintenance
|$215
|$996
|$499
|$2,137
|$1,214
|$5,061
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$170
|$407
|$593
|$1,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,351
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,551
|Financing
|$1,743
|$1,402
|$1,037
|$649
|$234
|$5,065
|Depreciation
|$8,340
|$2,608
|$2,467
|$2,895
|$2,741
|$19,052
|Fuel
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$8,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,063
|$7,547
|$6,792
|$8,791
|$7,569
|$44,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Compass SUV High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$884
|$915
|$946
|$980
|$1,014
|$4,739
|Maintenance
|$220
|$1,020
|$511
|$2,190
|$1,244
|$5,185
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$174
|$418
|$608
|$1,199
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,384
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,589
|Financing
|$1,786
|$1,436
|$1,063
|$665
|$240
|$5,190
|Depreciation
|$8,545
|$2,673
|$2,528
|$2,966
|$2,809
|$19,520
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,686
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,441
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,409
|$7,733
|$6,959
|$9,008
|$7,755
|$45,863
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Compass
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Jeep Compass in Virginia is:not available
