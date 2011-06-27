  1. Home
Used 2018 Jeep Compass Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/418.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Safety and Security Groupyes
Advanced Safety & Lighting Groupyes
Quick Order Package 28Gyes
Navigation Groupyes
MOPAR Graphics Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,595
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,595
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Beats Premium Audio Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,595
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,595
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Compact Spare Tireyes
19" x 7.5" Polished/Black Pockets Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Liftgateyes
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Angle of departure30.8 degrees
Length173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3184 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach15.8 degrees
Height64.8 in.
EPA interior volume126.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Exterior Colors
  • White Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Redline Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Rhino Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Pearl White Tri-Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Ski Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,595
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/55R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
