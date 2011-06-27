  1. Home
Used 2018 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Compass
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Advanced Safety & Lighting Groupyes
Navigation Groupyes
Safety and Security Group w/Remote Startyes
Popular Equipment Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Eyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
Leather Interior Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Beats Premium Audio Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
leather/clothyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyes
Power Liftgateyes
Measurements
Angle of departure33.6 degrees
Length173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3633 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Angle of approach30.3 degrees
Height64.8 in.
EPA interior volume126.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Redline Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Rhino Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Spitfire Orange Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Ruby Red, premium leather/cloth
  • Black/Ruby Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
215/65R17 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
