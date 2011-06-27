Used 2018 Jeep Compass Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual9-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252525
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
on demand 4WDyesyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual9-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg22/30 mpg22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/418.5 mi.297.0/405.0 mi.297.0/418.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.13.5 gal.13.5 gal.
Combined MPG252525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm175 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6400 rpm180 hp @ 6400 rpm180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
cornering lightsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Advanced Safety & Lighting Groupyesyesyes
Safety and Security Groupyesyesno
Navigation Groupyesyesyes
Popular Equipment Groupyesnono
Cold Weather Groupyesnono
Cold Weather Group w/Remote Startyesnoyes
Trailer Tow Groupyesyesno
MOPAR Graphics Packageyesyesyes
Safety and Security Group w/Remote Startyesnoyes
Quick Order Package 21Jyesnono
MOPAR Interior Premium Packageyesnoyes
MOPAR Interior Protection Packageyesnoyes
Popular Equipment Group w/Remote Startyesnoyes
Quick Order Package 27Jyesnono
Quick Order Package 27Gnoyesno
Quick Order Package 28Jnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Air conditioningyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Cargo floor matsyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Climate controlnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Beats Premium Audio Systemyesyesyes
8-Way Power Driver/6-Way Manual Passenger Seatsyesnoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
vinyl/clothyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.2 in.49.2 in.49.2 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
18" x 7.0" Polished/Black Pockets Aluminum Wheelsyesnoyes
Compact Spare Tireyesyesyes
Power Liftgateyesyesyes
Power Front/Fixed Rear Full Sunroofyesyesyes
17" x 7.0" Polished/Granite Pockets Aluminum Wheelsyesnoyes
19" x 7.5" Polished/Black Pockets Aluminum Wheelsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Angle of departure31.7 degrees31.7 degrees30.8 degrees
Length173.0 in.173.0 in.173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3327 lbs.3327 lbs.3184 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.2 cu.ft.27.2 cu.ft.27.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.8.2 in.7.8 in.
Angle of approach16.8 degrees16.8 degrees15.8 degrees
Height64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
EPA interior volume126.7 cu.ft.126.7 cu.ft.126.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.8 in.103.8 in.103.8 in.
Width73.8 in.73.8 in.73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Exterior Colors
  • Redline Pearl Coat
  • White Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • White Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Redline Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • White Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Redline Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Rhino Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Pearl White Tri-Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • White Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Redline Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Redline Pearl Coat
  • White Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Olive Green Pearl Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat/Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Laser Blue Pearl Coat/Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Ski Grey, vinyl/cloth
  • Black, vinyl/cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Ski Grey, leather
  • Black/Ski Grey, vinyl/cloth
  • Black, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnoyes
P215/60R17 tiresyesnoyes
polished alloy wheelsnoyesno
225/55R18 tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Starting MSRP
$29,095
Starting MSRP
$24,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
